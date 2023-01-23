Ferdinand admits one Manchester United player has “surprised” everyone this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has spoken about the absence of Casemiro for the defeat against Arsenal and what the team lacked with Scott McTominay playing instead of him.

The Brazil international has performed superbly since moving to Man Utd from Real Madrid in the summer, but he picked up a yellow card against Crystal Palace in midweek that meant he was suspended for the Red Devils’ trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Ferdinand says one thing that’s surprised everyone about Casemiro is how good he is on the ball, as well as off it, which is something United were obviously lacking against Arsenal in their 3-2 defeat yesterday.

Casemiro could surely have been key for Erik ten Hag’s side in such a big game, with Ferdinand saying you can see the difference with someone like McTominay playing instead, as he lacks that same ability to get his foot on the ball and drive the team forward.

“There’s the difference you see with a McTominay and a Casemiro,” Ferdinand said on Vibe with Five.

“Casemiro in that position, he’s not just great off the ball … everyone’s been surprised at how comfortable and composed he is on the ball.

“To make that extra pass, to play that pass and find Eriksen, rather than just clearing your lines and being happy with that. And that’s no disrespect to McTominay, but that’s just the difference in the level of player, you’re talking about a five-times Champions League winner.

“We were under immense pressure, and Casemiro has the quality of the ball to play the ball through that press. There wasn’t any point when we put our foot on the ball and got past that press.”