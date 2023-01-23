Exclusive: “Not easy” for Man United & Chelsea transfer targets to leave this January

It won’t be easy for clubs to sign Ajax duo Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez this January, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing.

These two have been star players for Ajax in recent times and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them move on in the near future, with plenty of transfer rumours about interest from top Premier League clubs surfacing in the last few months.

A recent report from the Manchester Evening News claimed Kudus was on Manchester United’s radar, while Romano has previously revealed Chelsea’s interest in Alvarez exclusively via CaughtOffside.

For the moment, however, it seems quiet with these players, which is perhaps unsurprising as Ajax lost so many key figures in the summer as Erik ten Hag left to become Man Utd manager, bringing Lisandro Martinez and Antony with him.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had a busy January so might not be making Alvarez a priority again just yet, though there still looks to be room for the Mexico international to come in and give the Blues an upgrade on the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

“It’s gone a bit quiet on Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus recently, and at the moment I don’t see Ajax selling their stars in January, not easy at all. Let’s see if some English club will move but it’s really not easy after they sold many players in the summer,” Romano said.