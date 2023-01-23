Manchester United are looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for Lyon defender Malo Gusto.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chelsea had a bid rejected for Lyon defender Gusto. The young defender could be an ideal solution for Chelsea’s defensive issues, with Reece James struggling with regular injuries this season.

Lyon reportedly want to keep Gusto until the end of the season but with interest from Chelsea who are willing to spend excessive amounts this window, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal done.

However, according to RMC Sport, Manchester United have urged Gusto’s representatives to wait before accepting an offer from Chelsea as they are considering making an offer for the defender.

Manchester United could be a more attractive prospect for Gusto at the moment, with Erik ten Hag beginning to get a tune out of his players.

However, Gusto would face a lot of competition for places, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka performing exceptionally the last few weeks and Diogo Dalot a similar story since Ten Hag took over as manager.