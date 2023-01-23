For his remarks on a podcast criticizing West Ham United’s style of play this season and his prediction of an exit this month, Frank McAvennie has criticized Michail Antonio.
The Jamaican international made a rare Premier League start, and he contributed an assist as West Ham defeated Everton 2-0 at the London Stadium.
McAvennie called him “disrespectful” and said he might leave the team before next week’s transfer deadline.
“That’s disrespectful now. He was on a podcast and he said we used to pump the ball long and try to get on the end of it, and now we’re trying to be a football team. And I’m saying there’s nothing wrong with trying to play football here.
“If you believe that they’re not doing it right keep it to yourself, don’t go on a podcast and talk about it, as if nobody is listening to you. It’s all over the place now.
“It’s a strange one. I think he could move, unfortunately for David. It can’t go on like this. When players come out talking about the manager it’s not a good sign.”
Hey! I’m no expert, but up until Saturday’s game, Moyes’s tactics were not working despite whatever was being tried, that’s evident by where we sat in the league and witnessed by fans in the stadium and world wide.
Micail’s opinion on a podcast is his opinion, but he has not refused to try and contribute to fixing the problem, as he played really well on Saturday and he has definitely not come out and said he wishes to leave, even though Moyes has said he will listen to offers for him…??
Hey! A lot of players become frustrated by a system not working and voice their opinion. As long as they honor their contract and perform when needed, then there is definitely not an issue.
He is right. We used to transition rapidly from back to front. The midfield would flood forward in support, and we had options. We now play through the thirds, but our starting position is so deep it’s too slow.