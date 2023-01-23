For his remarks on a podcast criticizing West Ham United’s style of play this season and his prediction of an exit this month, Frank McAvennie has criticized Michail Antonio.

The Jamaican international made a rare Premier League start, and he contributed an assist as West Ham defeated Everton 2-0 at the London Stadium.

McAvennie called him “disrespectful” and said he might leave the team before next week’s transfer deadline.

“I’ve seen Antonio coming out now and having a go at the way they play,” he told West Ham Zone.

“That’s disrespectful now. He was on a podcast and he said we used to pump the ball long and try to get on the end of it, and now we’re trying to be a football team. And I’m saying there’s nothing wrong with trying to play football here.

“If you believe that they’re not doing it right keep it to yourself, don’t go on a podcast and talk about it, as if nobody is listening to you. It’s all over the place now.

“It’s a strange one. I think he could move, unfortunately for David. It can’t go on like this. When players come out talking about the manager it’s not a good sign.”