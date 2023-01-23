Next Everton manager odds: Surprise Premier League legends in the frame

Frank Lampard is expected to be sacked today, so the bookies are already offering odds at who could be the next Everton manager.

The Toffees have endured a difficult season, having also under-performed last term, and action surely needs to be taken if the club is to avoid relegation.

It remains to be seen who Everton will definitely move for next, but some surprise names are being linked with the job, including former Liverpool captain and Reds legend Steven Gerrard at 50/1!

We can’t imagine Everton would make this surprise move, but perhaps they’ll bring back their former star Wayne Rooney, who is currently with MLS side DC United.

Here are the odds for the next Everton manager in full, via Ladbrokes…

Sean Dyche – 7/4

Marcelo Bielsa – 3/1

David Moyes – 6/1

Wayne Rooney – 7/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 8/1

Domenico Tedesco – 12/1

Sam Allardyce – 14/1

Ange Postecoglou – 14/1

Duncan Ferguson – 16/1

Mauricio Pochettino – 20/1

Leighton Baines – 20/1

Lee Carsley – 20/1

Steven Gerrard – 50/1