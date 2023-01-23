Newcastle United have reportedly had some conversations about a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this January.

However, even though there could be some value to Man Utd in letting McTominay go, they’re keen to hold onto him until the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle would do well to bring in the Scotland international, with the report stating that Eddie Howe is an admirer of the player and could make him a key part of his Magpies side.

One imagines McTominay will also be thinking about leaving Old Trafford in order to play more regularly, though Ben Jacobs recently wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Erik ten Hag was keen to keep him.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but Newcastle fans would surely welcome McTominay to St James’ Park after the promise he’s shown in his time at United.

Despite not being an automatic starter in recent times, the 26-year-old has at times been a really authoritative presence in the MUFC midfield, and is often regarded as an underrated member of the squad.