As per recent reports, West Ham are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Roma playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo, however, despite their pursuit, the Hammers are reportedly set to miss out after the player has rejected the offer to move to the London Stadium.

Zaniolo, 23, is believed to have fallen out of favour with the Roma fans and with just over 12 months left on his deal, the winter window offers the Serie A club a rare chance to sell the 23-year-old for a decent fee.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea and Barcelona clubs to “watch” towards the end of the transfer window

However, despite West Ham previously thought to be leading the race for his signature, Zaniolo will not be making the switch to the Hammers after reportedly snubbing an approach from David Moyes – this now leaves the door open for Brighton and Spurs, both of whom are also in the running, to sign him.

Since joining Roma Inter Milan back in 2018, Zaniolo, who also has 11 international caps to his name, has featured in 127 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 42 goals along the way.