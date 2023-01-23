Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has been heavily linked with an exit this month with Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing him.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Italian outfit are demanding a fee of around £30 million for the 23-year-old attacking midfielder.

It seems that Tottenham are plotting a player plus cash deal to sign the Italian playmaker and they have offered three separate players as options to the Italian club along with a cash offer.

Apparently, Spanish winger Bryan Gil is one of the players offered to Roma and it will be interesting to see if the Italians are willing to accept that offer. The other two names have not been mentioned in the report.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has had a difficult time since his £21.6m move to the Premier League and he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in Antonio Conte’s side.

The player has been linked with a return to Spain in recent months and a move away from Tottenham would be ideal for him.

Meanwhile, Zaniolo will have just one year left on his current contract at the end of the season and Roma are prepared to cash in on him now before his value plummets.

The Italian would add some much-needed craft and flair to the Tottenham midfield. He is versatile enough to play as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

Conte desperately needs more attacking quality and Zaniolo should prove to be a superb acquisition. The Tottenham manager will know all about the player having watched him closely during his time in Italy.

Zaniolo will feel that a move to Tottenham is a step up in his career and a world-class coach like Conte could take him to the next level.