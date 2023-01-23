Exclusive: Chelsea’s striker approach, Tottenham transfer pursuit continues – Fabrizio Romano

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Daily Briefing – if you like this post, click here to subscribe!

Ajax

It’s gone a bit quiet on Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus recently, and at the moment I don’t see Ajax selling their stars in January, not easy at all. Let’s see if some English club will move but it’s really not easy after they sold many players in the summer.

Arsenal

What a performance by Eddie Nketiah yesterday as his brace helped Arsenal to a 3-2 win over Manchester United! Despite rumours, he was not close to leaving in the summer – Arsenal were clear in the plan to let Folarin Balogun leave on loan and keep Nketiah. They have been very clear, Mikel Arteta was crucial in this process and they always trusted him, in particular the director Edu Gaspar. Now we can see the trust is paying off, he’s been in superb form to fill in for the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal plan to hold a new round of talks over a deal for Ivan Fresneda after opening negotiations with both player and club side – Newcastle also remain keen on signing the young Spanish right-back, who is open to a move to the Premier League.

Let’s see if Arsenal decide to do something in midfield in the final week of the window, but at the moment I’m not aware of an effort to sign Martin Zubimendi, despite some reports in Spain. For now, Arsenal are focused on Kiwior and Fresneda, while Cedric Soares could leave.

Jakub Kiwior’s agent: “Just before New Year, he had a phone conversation with Mikel Arteta discussing many details… he was enchanted.”

Leandro Trossard’s agent: “Spurs were in contact with us for the last two weeks. But it was we want him, but wait this, wait that. Wednesday we got in touch with Arsenal – 24 hours later they had an agreement.”

Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal over Chelsea in the summer (Guardian)

Barcelona

Hakim Ziyech has chances to leave Chelsea in January – clubs are well informed including Everton and three more. Roma asked about him but it’s not easy at all because of the salary. As for Franck Kessie swap links, let’s see if Barcelona will move, at the moment it’s quiet but Barca and Chelsea are two clubs to watch this week.

Borussia Dortmund

Interest in Youssoufa Moukoko was strong. Newcastle had serious contacts and Chelsea spoke to his agents but the player was always keen on staying at Borussia Dortmund. He loves the club, he has great relationship with the fans and the coach Edin Terzic so decided to accept a three year deal.

Chelsea

Everton

Arnaut Danjuma to Everton deal will be signed in the next hours — he had his medical on Saturday and his contract will be completed on Monday. It will be a loan until June 2023, with no buy option, as previously reported.

Everton are tracking exciting Sheffield United talent Iliman Ndiaye after his superb recent performances, but the plan looks to be for him to stay until the summer.

Manchester United

Flamengo are no longer a loan option for Facundo Pellistri, as far as I understand. Valencia are pushing for him, while there are also two Serie A clubs as possibilities on the table.

Manchester United will make a decision in the next week whether they want to send Facundo on loan or not.

Marseille

Ivan Ilic to Olympique Marseille, here we go! Exclusive news confirmed — OM are closing in on deal to sign top talented midfielder from Verona.

Details: contract until 2028, €15m fee plus €2/3m add ons. Final steps before it’s signed. Ilic will join in June, not now.

Newcastle United

Sheffield United

Sheffield United’s starboy Iliman Ndiaye is attracting interest from Premier League clubs after 10 goals and 7 assists this season. Proposals could arrive soon – also Everton are tracking him. Understand the plan for both the player and Sheffield United is for him to stay until the end of the season.

Tottenham

Tottenham are offering a loan with buy option for Nicolo Zaniolo; Roma only want a permanent transfer for around €35-40m for Zaniolo. So it’s not so advanced at the moment but it could change as it’s on Spurs, the player is keen on the move and Roma want to find a solution to let Zaniolo leave. Contacts will continue this week for sure. AC Milan are also keeping an eye on the situation.

Jose Mourinho: “Nicolo Zaniolo has asked to leave the club — but it’s not sure that it’s gonna happen. Current proposals are not enough. We only need a good proposal to let Zaniolo leave, and we’ve not received it. My feeling is that at the end, he will stay.”

Udinese

Udinese director Marino on Aston Villa and Roma interest in Gerard Deulofeu: “There are top clubs interested, it’s true — but nothing’s advanced as things stand. We don’t want to sell any player in January — but it could change, it will depend on many factors.”

Union Berlin

Danilho Doekhi, performing at top level with Union Berlin after joining the club on a free last summer. He scored two goals against Hoffenheim – Italian and English clubs are monitoring him for the summer.

Wolves

Done deal, official: Wolves have signed centre back Craig Dawson from West Ham, as “the 32-year-old joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Premier League side West Ham”, club statement confirms.