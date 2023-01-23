Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has confirmed how long until he will be returning to the pitch after his recent injury.
Jesus suffered an injury whilst at the World Cup with Brazil and hasn’t featured for Arsenal since the Premier League returned.
Eddie Nketiah has impressed during Jesus’ absence, but Mikel Arteta will be desperate for the Brazilian to return to action.
Now, Jesus has confirmed that he should be back within four to five weeks in a video with UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Gabriel Jesus saying he has 4-5 more weeks of recovery. #afc pic.twitter.com/1L9hrdli6k
— DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) January 23, 2023
Gabby just exercise patience for we all know what you have done and what you can still do please recover very well so that you will help us achieve our aim I know you are hungry for action but be patience enough I believe you can play along with Eddie Nketiah which will be a big plus to us I wish you a speedy and heathy recovery as you will come back better