Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has confirmed how long until he will be returning to the pitch after his recent injury.

Jesus suffered an injury whilst at the World Cup with Brazil and hasn’t featured for Arsenal since the Premier League returned.

Eddie Nketiah has impressed during Jesus’ absence, but Mikel Arteta will be desperate for the Brazilian to return to action.

Now, Jesus has confirmed that he should be back within four to five weeks in a video with UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.