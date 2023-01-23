(Video) Harry Kane equals Tottenham goalscoring record with outside-the-box finish

Harry Kane fired Tottenham into the lead against Fulham with a smart finish, equalling Jimmy Greaves’ record in the process.

Kane fired Tottenham into the lead against Fulham with a goal that was significant in more ways than one. Not only did he send Tottenham into halftime ahead, a rare achievement this season, but his goal saw him equal Spurs legend Greaves’ goalscoring record.

The goal was Kane’s 266 in Tottenham colours as he looks set to break Greaves’ record before the end of the season.

