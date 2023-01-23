(Video) Jamie Carragher reacts to Everton’s decision to sack Frank Lampard

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has weighed in on Everton’s decision to sack manager Frank Lampard.

Following an awful of results that have seen the Toffees go 10 games without a win including a 2-0 defeat against fellow strugglers West Ham last weekend, Everton’s board made the decision to sack Lampard earlier on Monday.

Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton, as expected — official club statement to follow ?? #EFC pic.twitter.com/TzPqLqs6Gb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2023

Reacting to the news, Carragher, now a pundit for Sky Sports, admitted that Lampard can have ‘no complaints’ but did acknowledge that the Toffees’ problems extend far beyond who their manager is.