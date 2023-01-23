Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have predicted their top four in the Premier League with Liverpool missing out and differing title winners.

As we’ve now reached around the halfway mark of the season, Neville and Carragher made a few predictions ahead of the second half of the season.

On Monday Night Football, the two former players predicted how they see the top four shaping up in the Premier League by the end of the season.

Interestingly, neither pundit picked Liverpool in their top four, and they disagreed on who is going to win the title.

1?? Man City

2?? Man United

3?? Arsenal

1️⃣ Man City

2️⃣ Man United

3️⃣ Arsenal

4️⃣ Tottenham@GNev2 shares his halfway predictions for the Premier League top four this season

Arsenal fans won’t be best-pleased hearing Neville dropping them down to third, with Manchester United securing second place and Manchester City winning the league.