Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have predicted their top four in the Premier League with Liverpool missing out and differing title winners.
As we’ve now reached around the halfway mark of the season, Neville and Carragher made a few predictions ahead of the second half of the season.
On Monday Night Football, the two former players predicted how they see the top four shaping up in the Premier League by the end of the season.
Interestingly, neither pundit picked Liverpool in their top four, and they disagreed on who is going to win the title.
1?? Man City
2?? Man United
3?? Arsenal
4?? Tottenham@GNev2 shares his halfway predictions for the Premier League top four this season pic.twitter.com/UCRE1ivfUx
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 23, 2023
Arsenal fans won’t be best-pleased hearing Neville dropping them down to third, with Manchester United securing second place and Manchester City winning the league.
If I were those in football affairs I will not listen to Garry Neville because he does not know football I believe he came into football by chance and he never said anything positive about football unless man utd if he is mentioned man city it is for people to think he knows what he is doing but he know nothing if he talking you will always know his direction for me I will not like him talk anything good about Arsenal because if he do people will think he knows what he is doing he does not talk like a footballer though when he was playing he was not a great player just a player in man utd he can not be rated as s good player the way he played is the way he talk