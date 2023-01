According to Foot Mercato, West Ham prodigy Pierre Ekwah will sign for Championship team Sunderland in the “coming hours.”

The dynamic midfielder, who is 21 years old, has been excelling for the under-21 team. Although the club holds him in high regard, it appears that he will commit to the Black Cats in a permanent deal.

The player himself is flattered by the Sunderland project, where he will probably play first-team football and find themselves ninth in the Championship table.