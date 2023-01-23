West Ham star out for several weeks despite only joining the club in January

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham striker Danny Ings will be out for several weeks despite only making his debut on Saturday.

West Ham signed Ings during the January transfer window to help solve their issues in attack. Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have failed to perform this season, with the latter currently out injured.

However, it appears their attacking issues haven’t been sold with the Ings signing.

More Stories / Latest News
Done deal: Arsenal announce their second signing of the January transfer window
Everton star wants West Ham move after fallout with his manager
Chelsea see bid rejected for new defender with personal terms already agreed

According to The Guardian, Ings is set to face several weeks on the sidelines due to an injury sustained against Everton at the weekend.

More Stories Danny Ings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.