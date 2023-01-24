£35k-a-week West Ham man on verge of joining Premier League club

West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph is on the verge of joining Premier League strugglers Bournemouth.

Randolph has been used to being a backup goalkeeper for some time now. The West Ham man is considered at least the third choice at the club, but it now appears he could be on his way out the door.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Randolph is in talks with Bournemouth over a potential move.

Randolph could be Bournemouth’s third January signing, adding to Dango Outtara and Nicolas Jackson, with the latter edging closer to joining the club.

 

