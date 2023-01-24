Arsenal eyeing youthful Premier League duo as alternatives to Declan Rice transfer

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as possible alternatives to West Ham’s Declan Rice.

The Gunners want to strengthen in the middle of the park, and there’s growing talk of Rice being a realistic target for them as the England international is said to be keen on playing under Mikel Arteta, according to the Evening Standard.

It might not be so easy to sign such a sought-after talent, however, so Arsenal are also considering other options, with the report stating that Caicedo and Onana are two young players on their radar.

Caicedo and Onana, both 21, have shone in the Premier League this season, showing themselves to be among the finest young players in Europe in their positions.

Chelsea had also been keen on Caicedo, but the Evening Standard’s report suggests they’re now focusing on Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez again.

This could be useful for Arsenal if they decide to pursue the Ecuador international either this January or in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano also revealed in today’s CaughtOffside column that AFC are being kept informed on Caicedo’s situation following his change of agents.