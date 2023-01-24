Arsenal have reportedly moved into pole position for the transfer of Real Valladolid wonderkid Ivan Fresneda.

The 18-year-old Spanish right-back has been attracting plenty of attention this January, but it now looks like he’s poised to join the Gunners, becoming their third new addition of this window, according to Football Insider.

The report states that Arsenal made a breakthrough in talks and are now ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the running to sign Fresneda, who will then return to Valladolid on loan until the end of the season.

If this proves accurate, it’s another exciting piece of Arsenal transfer news in what has to go down as a strong window by the north London giants.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League after some superb performances this season, and they’re also going about things in the right manner off the pitch.

Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior have both joined Arsenal this winter, and Fresneda would be another smart signing for the club’s future.