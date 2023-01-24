Brighton inform Chelsea how much they want for Moises Caicedo and when deal can be done

Chelsea are pursuing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo to strengthen their midfield this January but Brighton will not let the 21-year-old go easily.

Earlier in the window, the Blues had a £55m bid for Caicedo rejected by the Seagulls and are said to be weighing up another offer for the Ecuador international, reports the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old is also a subject of interest for Liverpool as well, but according to the Times, Brighton do not want to sell the midfielder this January which adds to what Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi stated last week.

“Caicedo is very important for us. I hope he finishes the season with us, but it’s always difficult to be certain,” the Italian coach said via talkSPORT.

“The best solution is that he finishes the season with us and for him, in the summer, it’s better then if he changes teams.”

In addition to this information, Brighton have also placed a £100m price tag on Caicedo states the report, which is a lot of money for a player who has only been in the Premier League for a short period of time.

With a contract at Brighton until 2025, that valuation is likely to stand for the summer window too, when Chelsea are now expected to make their move for the midfield star.