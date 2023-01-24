Chelsea see €55m bid rejected for Argentina star after impressing in the Premier League

Chelsea have seen a €55m bid rejected for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Todd Boehly has splashed the cash so far this window, bringing in more players than any other Premier League club. Chelsea don’t appear to be stopping either and are looking to bring in more targets before the end of the transfer window.

Now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea have seen a €55m bid rejected for Mac Allister. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea have an interest in Moises Caicedo, so maybe Mac Allister is their alternative.

Mac Allister is enjoying an impressive season for Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi and played a pivotal role in helping his country lift the World Cup in Qatar.

It’s clear to see Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder during the January transfer window and it’s not too much of a surprise. So far they’ve strengthened heavily up top and in defence, but are yet to bring in a first-team level midfielder.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both out of contract at the end of the season, so the midfield situation is only going to get worse.