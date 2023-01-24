Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is edging closer to a permanent move away from the club.

Bakayoko is currently on loan at AC Milan but the Chelsea midfielder is struggling to make an impact in Italy. Since moving to Chelsea, Bakayoko has failed to break into the first team on a regular basis and a permanent move away from the club would be best for all parties involved.

Now, according to Nicolo Schira, Bakayoko is edging closer to a move to Turkish side Adana Demirspor, with his loan deal to AC Milan set to be cancelled on Wednesday. Bakayoko is set to fly to Turkey this week to finalise the deal, as seen in the tweet below.

? Excl. – Tiemouè #Bakayoko to #AdanaDemirspor from #Chelsea on a permanent deal without #transfers fee. Contract until 2026 (3M/year). #CFC’ll have % on a future sale. Expected tomorrow termination of the loan between #ACMilan & Baka, who could fly to Turkey to sign on Thursday https://t.co/8174aauKCr — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 24, 2023

A permanent move away from Chelsea could be what Bakayoko needs to progress his career and with Todd Boehly spending significantly in all positions, he was never going to be able to break back into the side.

One day, Bakayoko was a regular for Chelsea and even made an appearance for his country, but his career hasn’t turned out as expected.