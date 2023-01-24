Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez since the start of January.

The Blues previously failed to sign the player after refusing to trigger the midfielder’s release clause and it seemed like a January move would be off the table.

However, it seems that Chelsea have now returned with an improved offer for the 22-year-old World Cup winner.

According to the Portuguese publication Record, Chelsea have offered €100 million to sign the player and the offer will include certain players as well.

It remains to be seen whether Benfica are willing to accept the proposal from Chelsea this time around.

Previously the Portuguese outfit were adamant that Chelsea would have to pay the reported €120 million release clause in order to sign the World Cup winner.

Fernandez was outstanding for his country in the recently concluded World Cup and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class midfielder.

With the likes of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante leaving in the summer, Graham Potter needs to bring in central midfield reinforcements and the 22-year-old is certainly one of the most promising young midfielders around.

The Blues have been very active during the January transfer window and it would be a major coup if they managed to finish the January transfer window with the signing of Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine international is an excellent long-range passer and is a goal threat from distance as well. Furthermore, he tends to work hard defensively as well. He would add a new dimension to the Chelsea midfield.