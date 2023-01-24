Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Chelsea’s transfer pursuit of Fernandez, Caicedo, and other midfielders

Chelsea have Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and other midfielders on their list as we edge closer to the end of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues are not yet in direct contact with Benfica over Fernandez, despite what has been claimed elsewhere, with Romano suggesting we’ll have to wait a little longer to see if they try to revive a deal for the Argentina international in the coming days.

Chelsea would do well to bring in a top young midfielder like Fernandez or Caicedo, both of whom look like elite talents with big futures ahead of them.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho ageing and past their best, and both out of contract at the end of the season, it makes sense that midfield seems to be a priority for Chelsea to strengthen in.

With Caicedo, Romano also explained that the Brighton midfielder has just changed agents, so that could be a potentially significant development to keep an eye on.

“At the moment, what I’m told is that Benfica are still on the same position: €120m or nothing. Let’s see if Chelsea will try again, there are no direct negotiations yet,” Romano said.

“Moises Caicedo remains in the list, there are also other players; no decision made yet.

“Caicedo has new agents now and so Arsenal and Liverpool are also informed on the situation, of course Chelsea have been pushing for weeks and so they remain keen on signing Caicedo. The big issue is Brighton; they want to keep the player.”

Chelsea have had a busy January, bringing in Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Andrey Santos.

This also follows a busy summer under new owner Todd Boehly, who has also spent big on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella since he took over at Stamford Bridge.