Chelsea have been urged to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane to solve an ongoing issue over the last few years.

Kane has spent his whole career at Tottenham, recently equalling Jimmy Greaves’ record for goals for the club. It’s been a personal success for Kane in terms of scoring goals but the England international is yet to win a significant trophy since coming through the Spurs academy.

With Spurs again looking unlikely to win a trophy this season, Kane may be considering his future at the club.

Now, talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy has urged Chelsea to take advantage and try and sign Kane.

“If he (Kane) wants trophies, Chelsea should absolutely go for it. Put everything on the table and say what do you want,” Cundy told talkSPORT.

Chelsea have had an ongoing problem with strikers over the last few years, with almost every single player failing to perform in this position. The likes of Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku, and Timo Werner, to name a few, were all brought to the club with a lot of expectations but failed to deliver.

There’s no doubt Kane would guarantee you goals, but it won’t be easy to prise him away from his boyhood club.