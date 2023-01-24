Cristiano Ronaldo threatened Jorge Mendes with Chelsea transfer demand

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly eager to get a transfer to Chelsea or Bayern Munich and threatened to part ways with his agent if he did not get either of those moves.

In the end, the veteran Portugal international couldn’t find interest from Europe, so ended up moving to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr instead, but it seems he was particularly keen on Chelsea or Bayern after having his contract terminated at Man Utd.

According to El Mundo, Ronaldo even told his agent Jorge Mendes that if he couldn’t engineer a transfer to Chelsea or Bayern, he’d break their relationship.

Chelsea have instead moved for young players this January, bringing in exciting talents like Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk and David Datro Fofana, as well as the loan signing of Joao Felix to strengthen their options in attack.

It’s hard to see Ronaldo being a good fit in the squad Todd Boehly and Graham Potter are trying to put together at Stamford Bridge, though it would also have been intriguing to see if he had one final spell in the Premier League left in him.

The 37-year-old didn’t quite look himself towards the end of his time at Old Trafford, but even at that age it’s hard to believe the magic has completely gone.