Erik ten Hag is desperate for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford to stay at the club.

Rashford is set to be out of contract at the end of next season and he’s currently producing some of the best performances we’ve seen from him in a Manchester United shirt.

The England international can’t stop scoring and is playing with a confidence we’ve not seen for a few years.

A report from the Daily Mail has claimed that PSG are interested in signing Rashford and Ten Hag has now reiterated how important he is to his side.

“I think he understands Man United is his club, that’s first. But also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football.

“Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe, then in the world.

“He is improving and that is about him because he is giving 100 per cent energy. I think also in this team he can bring his qualities. This team is constructed so that his qualities come to the fore and I think he knows that. But definitely he is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him,” said Ten Hag, as quoted in the Daily Mail report.

If Rashford continues his performances and helps push Manchester United up the table, then staying at the club could be the best idea for the 25-year-old.

Rashford went through a difficult stage at Manchester United, but under Ten Hag he’s beginning to flourish once again, so leaving the club could ruin his excellent moment.