Erik ten Hag opens up on Manchester United star claiming “he can do better”

Erik ten Hag has opened up about Manchester United winger Antony, claiming “he can do better”.

Antony has shown signs of inconsistency since making the move to Manchester United but it was never going to be easy making the step up to the Premier League.

Adapting to a new lifestyle and culture is always difficult, but stepping up from the Eredivisie to the Premier League makes it even more challenging.

Ten Hag has now spoken out on the performances of Antony, praising the Brazilian but also demanding that he shows signs of improvement.

“He can do better, I see space for improvement and, for instance – and I think you notice – we want him to be more direct, more involved. But the team is performing better if he is on the pitch and that is a good thing, a good base to build further on.

I think he already makes improvement, he scored some goals, he scored in his first three games, now he scores against Everton and Charlton, so he has an impact,” said Ten Hag, as relayed by Manchester Evening News.

Ten Hag sets high demands of his players on and off the pitch. We saw with Marcus Rashford recently that you can’t be ill-disciplined off the pitch if you want to be playing games, and his demands are creating an improved atmosphere at the club.

Manchester United have performed exceptionally over the last few months and demanding improvements from Antony is completely fair.