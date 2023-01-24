Everton duo miss training amid interest from clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea

Everton duo Amadou Onana and Anthony Gordon both missed training on Tuesday amid interest from Premier League clubs.

With Everton sat in 19th in the Premier League, it’s looking bleak for Evertonians. Frank Lampard has just been relieved of his duties, and plenty of clubs are showing an interest in some of their key players.

A report from The Telegraph, as seen in the tweet below, has claimed that Onana is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea, with Gordon attracting interest from Chelsea, but a move to Newcastle now looks likely.

As reported by @LukeEdwardsTele here, Newcastle now confident of signing Anthony Gordon – could be done v soon. Chelsea had shown an interest again but no new bid as yet. Multiple clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal have also expressed interest in Onana – more likely for summer https://t.co/8gN0YGmSip — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 24, 2023

Now, a report from Ben Grounds has claimed that both Gordon and Onana were missing from training on Tuesday, adding fuel to the rumours that they could be on their way out the door.

Gordon hasn’t been at his best this season but losing Onana would be catastrophic for Everton.

Onana has been inconsistent himself, but it’s difficult to perform well in this current Everton setup. After only signing at the start of the season, it wouldn’t make sense to lose him with such little time left in the transfer window.