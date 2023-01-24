Everton duo miss training amid interest from clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Everton duo Amadou Onana and Anthony Gordon both missed training on Tuesday amid interest from Premier League clubs.

With Everton sat in 19th in the Premier League, it’s looking bleak for Evertonians. Frank Lampard has just been relieved of his duties, and plenty of clubs are showing an interest in some of their key players.

A report from The Telegraph, as seen in the tweet below, has claimed that Onana is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea, with Gordon attracting interest from Chelsea, but a move to Newcastle now looks likely.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League club enquire about signing Allan Saint-Maximin
Manchester United duo will be allowed to leave the club but not until the summer
Sky Sports reporter provides update on Jude Bellingham that Liverpool fans will want to hear

Now, a report from Ben Grounds has claimed that both Gordon and Onana were missing from training on Tuesday, adding fuel to the rumours that they could be on their way out the door.

Gordon hasn’t been at his best this season but losing Onana would be catastrophic for Everton.

Onana has been inconsistent himself, but it’s difficult to perform well in this current Everton setup. After only signing at the start of the season, it wouldn’t make sense to lose him with such little time left in the transfer window.

More Stories Amadou Onana Anthony Gordon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.