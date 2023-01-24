Exclusive: Latest on Chelsea transfer links with Fernandez, Caicedo and more – Fabrizio Romano

Hello and welcome to the Daily Briefing – my exclusive column in association with CaughtOffside. If you like this post, click here to subscribe and get it in your inbox, completely ad-free five mornings a week!

AC Milan

AC Milan have approached Roma for Nicolo Zaniolo. Talks will take place around loan with obligation to buy clause – Milan would offer €22/25m while Roma wanted €35/40m.

Olivier Giroud: “I want to extend my contract with AC Milan. We’re now in talks to get it done, we’re negotiating — I hope to complete my career here.”

Talks are very advanced on new deal for Giroud.

Arsenal

Moises Caicedo has new agents now and so Arsenal are the latest club being kept informed on the situation. Chelsea have been pushing for weeks and so they remain keen on signing Caicedo. The big issue is Brighton; they want to keep the player.

Mikel Arteta on Jakub Kiwior deal: “It’s great that Kiwior is joining us. He’s young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities, he will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him.”

Here’s Jakub Kiwior signing contract as new Arsenal player together with his agents Pawel Zimonczyk and Sasha Huet-Baranov. Kiwior will earn £3m gross per season until June 2028.

Aston Villa

Done deal, official: Aston Villa have unveiled Jhon Duran as new striker — he has completed a permanent transfer from Chicago Fire.

Official, confirmed: Atletico Madrid gem Pablo Barrios has signed a new contract valid until June 2028 with a release clause of €100m.

I’m aware of speculation that Manchester United asked about Antoine Griezmann in the summer, but honestly Griezmann only wanted to stay at Atletico Madrid so it was not close or concrete. Griezmann loves Atletico, he reduced his salary for Atletico so I don’t see any big change any time soon, for sure not in January.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Nico Jackson from Villarreal. Negotiations are progressing well, personal terms are almost agreed. Discussions with Villarreal are now at an advanced stage for a fee of around €25m. Bournemouth are leading the race over Southampton and are confident of getting the deal done this week.

Chelsea

At the moment, what I’m told is that Benfica are still on the same position with Enzo Fernandez: €120m or nothing. Let’s see if Chelsea will try again, there are no direct negotiations yet.

Moises Caicedo remains in the list, there are also other players; no decision made yet. Caicedo has new agents now and so Arsenal and Liverpool are also informed on the situation, of course Chelsea have been pushing for weeks and so they remain keen on signing Caicedo. The big issue is Brighton; they want to keep the player.

Chelsea are in direct contact with Lyon for Malo Gusto. My understanding is that personal terms have already been agreed on a long term deal, with the player open to the move. Lyon have turned down an opening verbal bid from Chelsea as they want Malo Gusto to stay at least until June.

Everton

Official, confirmed. Everton confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until new manager appointed.

Everton had conversations with people close to Marcelo Bielsa but it’s not something advanced yet, or close to being completed. They are still in the process to decide internally, it’s not an imminent decision yet.

Fulham

Tosin Adarabioyo has chances to leave Fulham and that could be even during this transfer window. Several top European clubs, including Monaco, are monitoring the highly rated centre-back who is said to be ready for the next step in his career.

Inter Milan

Milan Skriniar’s agent: “We’ve already communicated to Inter that Skriniar is not extending the contract, as things stand — we told them that we feel free to speak to other clubs.”

Skriniar’s contract expires in June and PSG are pushing to sign him.

Juventus

With Juventus’ recent 15-point deduction, it’s not too surprising to see speculation over the future of some of their star players.

Still my understanding is that with Dusan Vlahovic there’s absolutely nothing now, it’s quiet; for Weston McKennie, he was discussed with many English clubs but Juventus have not received any proposal as things stand. I’d not be surprised if Juve will remain with the same squad.

Liverpool

Moises Caicedo has new agents, and Liverpool are alongside Arsenal and Chelsea in being kept informed on the situation. The major issue is Brighton; they want to keep the player.

Manchester City

Official and here we go now confirmed. Argentine talent Maximo Perrone joins Manchester City from Velez on €9m deal. Contract until June 2028. Pep Guardiola spoke about Perrone with Argentina Sub20 coach Javier Mascherano… and now he will be a City player.