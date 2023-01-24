Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting CP before the January transfer window closes.

The 23-year-old has caught the attention of Antonio Conte with his performances for the Portuguese club and it remains to be seen with the Spurs are prepared to pay the asking price for him.

The defender has a release clause of €45 million in his contract and Sporting are determined to hold out for that asking price.

Apparently, Tottenham have now decided to hold a fresh round of talks for the Spaniard today and Fabrizio Romano claims that Spurs will offer €37 million fixed fee plus add-ons.

Furthermore, the two clubs will discuss about one player to be included as a part of the deal as well. In theory, the offer looks quite promising and it will be interesting to see if Sporting are finally tempted to accept it.

Bringing in a quality right-back could make a world of difference for Tottenham during the second half of the season. Conte has had to rely on Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as his preferred right-backs and both players have been largely unconvincing.

Summer signing Djed Spence has failed to earn the trust of the manager.

Porro would add a new dimension to the side going forward. The 23-year-old has two goals and 10 assists across all competitions and he has the makings of an ideal Conte full-back.

Spurs will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification and signings like Porro will certainly boost their chances of a top-four finish.