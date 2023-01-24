Fabrizio Romano says German giants are pushing to steal Arsenal’s move for La Liga defender

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are experiencing an incredible season at the Emirates so far but that has not stopped the Gunners from trying to strengthen their squad this January.

The North London club have already brought in Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior from Spezia, and the Gunners are now looking to sign La Liga sensation Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid but Borussia Dortmund have other plans.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fresneda is yet to make a decision about his future, but Dortmund are said to be pushing to get it done with Arsenal to decide how to proceed in their pursuit of the right-back over the next 24/48h.

Real Valladolid want €15m for the transfer of Fresneda but hope for him to stay at the club on loan for the rest of the season and Dortmund are currently discussing this.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea urged to sign Tottenham star to solve ongoing issue
Video: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich uses Rashford celebration after 90th-minute goal of the season contender
Manchester United offered the chance to sign £35 attacking midfielder

Impressing for Valladolid so far this season, Fresneda has become a regular fixture in Jose Rojo Martin’s side since September, chalking up 12 appearances across all competitions and that has caught the attention of many clubs.

The 18-year-old looks to be on the move very soon and Arsenal have their work cut out to get the deal over the line, as Dortmund seem to be working hard to sign the Spanish youngster.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Ivan Fresneda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.