Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag likes 21-year-old Portuguese forward Ramos as a potential option, with the report noting that the likes of Kane and Osimhen could cost huge money.

Ramos has 18 goals in 27 games for Benfica in all competitions so far this season, and also impressed with a hat-trick for Portugal against Switzerland at the World Cup.

Man Utd could surely do a lot worse than explore this signing, though Benfica don’t tend to make things easy for buying clubs, as we’ve seen with Enzo Fernandez in recent times.

Kane seems ideal in terms of being a proven Premier League goal-scorer, but it’s not easy getting Tottenham to sell to a rival, and Ramos has the bonus of being a lot younger than the England front-man, who turns 30 this summer.