Good news for Chelsea fans as club’s best player ready to sign new contract

It has been a very tough season for Chelsea and their fans as it looks like the Blues will go the season trophyless but there is good news on the way regarding their best player this season.

That is, of course, centre-back Thiago Silva; who despite Chelsea’s torrid campaign, the Brazilian has been immense for Graham Potter’s side and some Chelsea fans would fear to think where they would be without the world-class defender.

The good news for the Stamford Bridge faithful is that Silva is now set to sign a new contract with Chelsea which will keep him in West London for another season until the summer of 2024, reports the Daily Mirror.

? Thiago Silva is set to sign a new contract at Chelsea until June 2024. (Source: @MirrorFootball) pic.twitter.com/dg01cSscf5 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 24, 2023

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 and became an instant hit with the fans of the London club. They have enjoyed some incredible times since with the Champions League win in 2021 being the highlight and both will hope that those good times will return next season.

At the age of 38, it is very impressive that the defender is still performing at his current level, and with Chelsea being a club full of big-name stars, the Brazilian has still been the London club’s best player this season and Potter will be thankful to have him for another campaign at Stamford Bridge.