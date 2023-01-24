Agent of Bayern Munich star spotted at Anfield

Rafaela Pimenta, the agent of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, has reportedly been recently spotted at Liverpool’s home ground Anfield.

Gravenberch has been repeatedly linked as an option for Liverpool in the transfer market, though it remains to be seen if Bayern would be willing to let the highly-rated young Dutchman leave.

The 20-year-old looked an elite talent in the making during his spell at previous club Ajax, but it’s not quite happened for him at Bayern, and it may well be that his agent isn’t entirely ruling out offers for him to move away if she’s making trips to Anfield…

Liverpool need to revamp their midfield as the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara look past their peak, while both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are being tipped to leave in the summer.

