Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Italian journalist Ciro Vanerato, Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking department with the signing of the Nigerian striker.

However, they are not the only Premier League club keen on signing the 24-year-old and will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. However, Tottenham’s interest will be dependent on Harry Kane’s future. The Londoners will only move for the Napoli star if Kane decides to leave the club at the end of the season.

Venerato said (h/t Mondo Napoli): “If Osimhen’s representatives or the footballer show the desire to have new experiences elsewhere, Napoli could sell him for very high figures of €120m or €140m. Many top clubs are on the Nigerian: first and foremost Real Madrid, because Carlo Ancelotti dotes on him, then Manchester United, Tottenham (if Harry Kane leaves) and Chelsea.”

Osimhen has been in impressive form this season picking up 14 goals and 4 assists across 19 appearances.

There is no doubt that he has the potential to succeed at the highest level and he could improve Manchester United and Chelsea in the final third.

The Red Devils have Marcus Rashford as the only reliable goal scorer and they need to add more depth to the side in order to challenge for major trophies.

Meanwhile, Chelsea attackers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling have failed to live up to the expectations since joining the club at the start of the season. Graham Potter needs to bring in a reliable goalscorer and the Napoli star could prove to be an upgrade.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club could be a tempting proposition for the 24-year-old Napoli star and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfits can agree on a fee with the Italian club.

Apparently the forward is valued between €120-140 million. Both Premier League clubs will have to pay a club record fee in order to sign the 24-year-old and that would be highly unlikely.