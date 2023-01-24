Leeds close to agreeing deal with 6ft 6in beast who starred at the World Cup

Leeds United are close to signing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar before the end of the January transfer window.

That is according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who stated on Sky Sports News that the Australian international is nearing a move to Elland Road but the deal is not done yet.

It has been an excellent window for the Whites so far, with Georginio Rutter arriving in a club-record deal and Max Wober being recruited to bolster Jesse Marsch’s defence.

Souttar will add to strengthening this area of the pitch for Leeds and fans of the Yorkshire club will be hoping the 24-year-old can match his performances from the World Cup.

The Australian international was one of the best centre-backs at the tournament in Qatar and that is likely the main factor in him getting this big move to Leeds.