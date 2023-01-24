Leeds United have reportedly made the ‘first contact’ with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marizio, who claims Jesse Marsch is keen to bring the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) international to Elland Road.

Rumoured to be wanted by both Leeds United and Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, if these latest reports are anything to go by, it seems the club from Yorkshire are leading the race for the midfielder’s signature.

Although a deal is far from agreed upon, all parties are believed to be negotiating.

Following their recent 15-point deduction due to corporate fraud, Juventus are expected to offload several stars and one player who could move on is 24-year-old McKennie.

Currently valued at around £20m (TM), the possibility of signing the American midfielder is not only viable but it’s a transfer that would make a lot of sense.

Not only is Marsch also American, but Juventus’ number eight is capable of playing to the 49-year-old’s high standards. Extremely industrious while out of possession, McKennie has the physical attributes required to keep Leeds United’s midfield ticking over.

Whether or not a move materialises, fans will have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure, McKennie’s proposed arrival would be an upgrade on Mateusz Klich, who departed the club earlier this month.