Leicester line up £35m swoop for Leeds United star

Leicester are plotting a move to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison who is valued at around £35m.

Leicester have struggled this season in the Premier League, spending a large proportion of the campaign in the relegation zone.

Brendan Rodgers has turned things around ever so slightly, but reinforcement will be necessary to ensure their safety.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Leicester are lining up a move for Leeds winger Harrison. Leeds reportedly value Harrison at around £35m and are considering selling the winger.