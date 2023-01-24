Liverpool are now leading the race to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat but they may have to wait until the summer.

Amrabat was one of the best-performing players at the Qatar World Cup, helping Morocco reach the semi-finals.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner out of contract at the end of the season, a new midfielder could be a priority for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat, but they may have to wait until the summer to secure their target.

Amrabat is reportedly happy to stay at the club this month and is focused on helping Fiorentina. The report claims that Fiorentina value Amrabat at around £35m and have fended off interest in the midfielder so far.

By the time the summer transfer window opens, Amrabat’s price tag could be lower considering his contract is up next year, so Liverpool may be able to secure themselves a bargain in a few month’s time rather than paying over the odds in January.