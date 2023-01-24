£70m player’s agent confirms he’s talking to clubs about a transfer, Liverpool are interested

The agent of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar has revealed that his client is looking to leave the club amid transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool.

The Reds could do with thinking about bringing in a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who hasn’t been at his best this season, and Skriniar could be ideal as he’s close to becoming a free agent.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been strongly linked with Skriniar, but his agent may have left the door open for Liverpool as well.

“The truth is that the decision to put Milan Skriniar on the transfer market was taken by Inter over the summer, not by the player,” his agent Roberto Sistici explained.

“It was a decision from the club that led to negotiations between Inter and PSG, which obviously we were informed of. At a certain stage, the negotiations were interrupted and the player accepted without problems, respecting his contract as a true professional.

“In the autumn, we replied to all the requests made by the club, and after a series of preliminary meetings, we presented our economic request. After that, in November 2022, Inter presented their proposal. Circa a month later, before Christmas, I told Inter our decision not to accept that proposal.

“A choice reiterated at the beginning of January, before the Super Cup Final, when I also informed the Nerazzurri managers Marotta and Ausilio that we considered ourselves free to listen to offers from other clubs.”