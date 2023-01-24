‘Klopp is calling everyday’ – Romano says LFC are making calls about signing midfielder

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly calling everyday to speak to Borussia Dortmund about Jude Bellingham.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, and Fabrizio Romano has explained that it looks like things are going a little crazy with the race for his signature behind the scenes.

Bellingham has been a joy to watch for Dortmund and looks like just what Liverpool need to breathe new life into their midfield next season.

It seems Reds fans can count on Klopp, who is working hard to try to ensure they’re in the front of the queue for the 19-year-old’s signature.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for Borussia Dortmund to keep Jude Bellingham for another season,” Romano said.

“Behind the scenes the situation is crazy. All of the big clubs are moving. I’m told that Jurgen Klopp is calling almost everyday to ask about updates on the situation of Jude Bellingham.”