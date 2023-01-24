Former Manchester United youngster appears in court to face rape charges

Former Manchester United wonderkid John Cofie, who was once tipped for a huge future at Old Trafford, appeared in court yesterday to address charges of rape against him.

Cofie, now 30, joined Man Utd for £1million when he was just 14 years old, and won the FA Youth Cup alongside players like Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, who went on to shine for the Red Devils at senior level.

Things didn’t work out for Cofie, who ended up retiring from football at the age of just 27, but he’s denied the allegations being made against him.

It remains to be seen how the rest of this case will pan out, but it seems fair to say that things haven’t really gone to plan for Cofie down the years.

The former forward was released by United in 2013 and later had spells with Barnsley, Crawley Town, and others.

Cofie has denied the charges made against him, relating to an alleged incident that took place in 2019.