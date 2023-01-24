Manchester United have long been linked with Antoine Griezmann and there has been fresh speculation that they asked about the experienced French forward in the summer.

However, Fabrizio Romano has responded to these transfer rumours in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, explaining that he’s not aware of any Man Utd approach for Griezmann.

Romano insists the 31-year-old always wanted to stay with Atletico Madrid, and even took a pay cut to remain in the Spanish capital, so a move to Old Trafford doesn’t seem like it was ever particularly likely.

“I’m aware of some rumours that Manchester United were interested in Antoine Griezmann in the summer, but honestly Griezmann only wanted to stay at Atletico Madrid so it was not close or concrete,” Romano said.

“He loves Atletico, he reduced his salary for Atletico so I don’t see any big change any time soon, for sure not in January.”

Griezmann has had a superb career at the highest level, winning major honours such as the Europa League and the Copa del Rey at club level, as well as the World Cup with the French national team.

It would have been interesting to see Griezmann in the Premier League at some point, but it’s just never quite happened, despite so many links with United down the years.