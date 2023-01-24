Manchester City looking to beat Chelsea to the signing of World Cup winner

Manchester City are looking to beat Chelsea to the signing of World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

Fabrizio Romano has spoken to CaughtOffside via his Substack column multiple times during the January transfer window about the Fernandez to Chelsea saga.

It’s no secret that Chelsea are interested in signing Fernandez during this current window, but the asking price from Benfica could be a deterrent.

Now, according to Fichajes, Pep Guardiola is pushing for Manchester City to beat Chelsea to the signing of Fernandez.

The report claims that Guardiola is looking to strengthen his midfield options ahead of next season. Ilkay Gundogan is now into his thirties and there are question marks as to whether Bernardo Silva will stay at the club.

Fernandez is one of the most exciting young players in Europe and could be a mainstay in Manchester City’s midfield for years to come.

However, Chelsea are being slightly more erratic with their spending this month, so they may be the only club willing to pay Benfica’s asking price.