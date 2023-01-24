Manchester United duo will be allowed to leave the club but not until the summer

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay will be allowed to leave the club in the summer.

Maguire and McTominay have both struggled to break into the Manchester United starting eleven this season. The signings of Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez has meant both players have had to get used to squad roles this campaign.

Moves away from Manchester United may be necessary for both players to continue their development, and according to talkSPORT, they will both be allowed to leave the club but not until the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are still competing in four competitions this season and have a hectic schedule over the next few months, so Erik ten Hag understandably wants to keep as manager players as possible for the run-in.

Maguire and McTominay could still be sold in the summer however as United need to recoup some of the money they’ve spent on players due to FFP rules.

January isn’t the best time to spend big, so waiting until the summer to bring in their key targets is a smart move.