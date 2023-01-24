Manchester United offered the chance to sign £35 attacking midfielder

Manchester United offered the chance to sign £35m attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo has struggled during his Roma career with multiple horrific injuries hampering his development. A fresh move could be what the 23-year-old needs to reignite his career, and he’s now been offered to some of the elite clubs in Europe.

A report from the Daily Mail, via The Faithful MUFC, has claimed that Manchester United and PSG have been offered the chance to sign Zaniolo. The report claims that Roma are looking to receive around £35m for the attacking midfielder.

Zaniolo has played in a host of positions during his time at Roma, so his versatility could make him a useful option.

The Italian is capable of playing just behind the striker as well as out wide and he managed to contribute 17 goals and assists last season under Jose Mourinho.

Roma’s sporting director Tiago Pinto recently criticised Zaniolo publicly, as relayed by Roma Press, so it appears his days at the club could be numbered.

Would Zaniolo be a smart signing for Manchester United? Let us know in the comments…