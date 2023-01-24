Exclusive: Everton have sounded out former Premier League manager over replacing Frank Lampard

Everton have sounded out former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa over potentially replacing Frank Lampard after his sacking yesterday.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, though he adds that at the moment it’s just initial conversations with those close to the former Leeds boss, rather than anything advanced or imminent.

Bielsa has long been highly regarded in world football, having influenced top managers like Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and others, and he became hugely popular in a spell at Elland road.

The Argentine tactician helped get Leeds back to the Premier League after 16 years out of the top flight, and one imagines he could also be ideal to steer this struggling Everton side out of trouble.

The Toffees are currently 19th in the Premier League table and urgently need to improve soon or they will be facing the very real threat of relegation.

Still, it seems it’s not 100% decided yet who will be coming in to replace Lampard, who was sacked yesterday.

“Everton had conversations with people close to Marcelo Bielsa but it’s not something advanced yet, or close to being completed. They are still in the process to decide internally, it’s not an imminent decision yet,” Romano said.