Mykhailo Mudryk has already broken a Premier League record

Chelsea’s new signing Mykhailo Mudryk came off the bench on Saturday against Liverpool to make his Blues debut and in just 35 minutes the Ukrainian broke a Premier League record. 

The 22-year-old replaced Lewis Hall after 55 minutes and impressed over the short period of time; showcasing his speed, dribbling and how much of an attacking threat he can be for Graham Potter’s side.

According to Opta, Mudryk broke a record during his Anfield cameo, beating this season’s Premier League top speed record set by Anthony Gordon back in November, with the Ukrainian just edging the Everton star.

The winger reached 36.63 km/h against Liverpool which surpassed Gordan’s 36.61 km/h.

Mudryk signed for Chelsea during the current window from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of £88.5m after the West London club hijacked Arsenal’s move for the 22-year-old.

The Ukrainian is tipped for big things in the sport and is joining an exciting project at Chelsea who have brought in a number of young players for the future.

The 22-year-old showed on Saturday how much of a threat he can be and with his speed, Premier League defenders will know all about the pacey winger very soon.

