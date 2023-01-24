Aston Villa are negotiating with Marseille for the transfer of midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

That’s according to agent Jon Smith, who believes the French midfielder could be on his way back to the Premier League following an 18-month spell in Ligue 1.

After leaving Arsenal in 2021, initially on loan, Guendouzi joined Marseille on a permanent transfer worth around £11m last summer (TM).

However, despite being on the French side’s books for just 18 months, the 23-year-old appears to be set for a return to England with Aston Villa believed to be ‘negotiating his transfer’.

“I know Unai Emery at Aston Villa really likes him and with both clubs negotiating his transfer, he’s another player I expect to move before the end of the window,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

Recognising that Villa are set to host Arsenal in the coming weeks, Smith believes Guendouzi’s proposed switch to Villa Park could make for an interesting clash when the two sides meet next month.

“And should that be the case, with the Villians set to play Guendouzi’s former club Arsenal next month, that potential transfer could add an additional spice to the game,” he added.

Since joining Marseille, Guendouzi, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 81 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 27 goals along the way.