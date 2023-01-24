Newcastle could move for 21-year-old this month, club director ‘a big fan’

Newcastle United could submit a bid for the Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

According to Alex Crook from talksport, the Magpies are keen admirers of the 21-year-old winger and they could look to bring him in following the departure of Chris Wood. Apparently, the Newcastle director Dan Ashworth is a big fan of the Everton winger and manager Eddie Howe is looking to bring in a signing that will excite the fans.

“I think if he had his way he would be [on his way out],” he said.

“He was one of the players targeted by the Everton fans after their last home game, it was some pretty unsavoury scenes.

“Chelsea were really keen in the summer and it didn’t quite happen.

“Newcastle is the one I’ve been told to keep an eye on. Dan Ashworth, the sporting director, is a big fan, and Eddie Howe hinted last week when Chris Wood went to Nottingham Forest that they want an attacking player who would excite the fans.

“I would keep an eye on that one in the last nine days of the transfer window. It wouldn’t surprise me if Newcastle made a bid.”