Newcastle could move for 21-year-old this month, club director ‘a big fan’

Newcastle United could submit a bid for the Everton winger Anthony Gordon.
According to Alex Crook from talksport, the Magpies are keen admirers of the 21-year-old winger and they could look to bring him in following the departure of Chris Wood. Apparently, the Newcastle director Dan Ashworth is a big fan of the Everton winger and manager Eddie Howe is looking to bring in a signing that will excite the fans.
“I think if he had his way he would be [on his way out],” he said.
“He was one of the players targeted by the Everton fans after their last home game, it was some pretty unsavoury scenes.
“Chelsea were really keen in the summer and it didn’t quite happen.
“Newcastle is the one I’ve been told to keep an eye on. Dan Ashworth, the sporting director, is a big fan, and Eddie Howe hinted last week when Chris Wood went to Nottingham Forest that they want an attacking player who would excite the fans.
“I would keep an eye on that one in the last nine days of the transfer window. It wouldn’t surprise me if Newcastle made a bid.”
The 21-year-old Everton winger was a key player for the Toffees last season but his form has dipped this year. Gordon has not been able to hit top form on a consistent basis and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to offer him a fresh start.
Everton are currently fighting the relegation battle and sanctioning the departure of a key player like Gordon could be a devastating blow. They have already parted ways with manager Frank Lampard.
The Toffees simply cannot afford to weaken their squad at this stage of the season and it seems highly unlikely that they will accept any potential offer from Newcastle.
Meanwhile, the Magpies are fighting for a place in the Champions League next season and bringing in a quality addition in January will only enhance their chances of securing a top-four finish.
Gordon has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League winger and Eddie Howe could help him fulfil his potential.
Newcastle are a club on the rise and they have an ambitious project. Gordon is likely to be tempted if the Magpies come calling with a concrete offer.